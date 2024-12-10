Vestavia’s Abbie Stockard prepares for Miss America competition

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Miss Alabama 2024 Abbie Stockard will be competing at the Miss America pageant in Orlando at the turn of the new year.

Abbie Stockard, considers it an honor to represent her home state as Miss Alabama and looks forward to competing on the national stage for the coveted title of Miss America in January.

“I am proud to be able to represent our state in its entirety,” the 21-year-old Vestavia Hills resident and Auburn University student said. “Over the past four months of traveling, my love for Alabama has deepened immensely. The sense of community here is truly special. I have had the privilege of connecting with people of all ages and backgrounds, forming relationships that I would have not encountered otherwise.”

Stockard, the former Miss Hoover who was crowned Miss Alabama in June, will head to Orlando in late December for the Miss America competition, which is held Dec. 30-Jan. 5.

“If you had told little Abbie that she would one day be going to Miss America, she would have thought you were joking,” Stockard said. “Attending Miss America was only a dream for me, and sometimes it feels very surreal that it is actually happening. I grew up watching the pageant in our den with my mom every year, completely captivated by the contestants. They inspired me, and now I want to be that same inspiration for another little girl watching.”

Stockard is working to obtain a doctorate of nurse anesthesia with a specialty in pediatrics. She won the science, technology, engineering and math scholarship at the Miss Alabama competition and was one of seven finalists for the Miss Alabama Community Service Award.

Stockard’s community service initiative is to bring awareness to cystic fibrosis, something she has been passionate about since early childhood.

“When I was 9 years old, I met my best friend, Maddie,” Stockard said. “Maddie has cystic fibrosis, a disease where there is currently no cure. Seeing firsthand the detrimental effects this disease has taken on her mental and physical health, I promised Maddie that I would be by her side forever and help her beat this disease.

“I truly believe a cure will be discovered in our lifetime, but it will take more people getting involved to enhance awareness and fundraising efforts nationwide,” she said.

This year, she accomplished one of her largest goals, which was to create her own fundraiser that would raise more than $100,000. She led an event to roast Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis, with Paul Finebaum as the emcee, and it raised $190,000 for the Alabama chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. It was the biggest fundraiser in the history of the Alabama chapter.

“It was a daunting thought, but it happened,” Stockard said. “After nine months of planning and countless meetings and phone calls, my dream came true, and the event was an overwhelming success. While I had zero experience in planning and organizing such a large event, I learned the power of surrounding myself with the right people to create a team to help me see my dream become a reality.”

Thanks to people like Abbie who work so hard and help raise money for awareness, we are able to have people living longer with cystic fibrosis. We are all very proud of Abbie. Margaret Smith

Margaret Smith, executive director of the Alabama chapter of the CFF, said Stockard has been tremendous in her efforts to raise awareness for the cause.

“Abbie is just fantastic,” Smith said. “She has been a longtime volunteer, where she would come and participate in the Great Strides walks we would have. She would come with her whole family and walk in them, and she has been doing that since she was a little girl. … She is not only passionate about this cause, but because of her passion, she is determined to raise awareness about it.”

Expand Photos by Savannah Schmidt. Miss Alabama 2024 Abbie Stockard will be competing at the Miss America pageant in Orlando at the turn of the new year. She is an Auburn University student, studying nursing anesthesia, and her pageant platform is bringing awareness to cystic fibrosis.

Smith said life expectancy for individuals who have been diagnosed with cystic fibrosis has changed over time.

“Thanks to people like Abbie who work so hard and help raise money for awareness, we are able to have people living longer with cystic fibrosis,” Smith said. “We are all very proud of Abbie. We will be rooting her on as she competes for Miss America.”

Nan Teninbaum, president of the longrunning Miss Alabama pageant, said to have someone represent the state of Alabama at Miss America is a big honor.

“For Abbie to fall into that line of women who were crowned Miss Alabama and head to Miss America is really just so neat,” Teninbaum said. “When you think of Abbie, you could not have someone who is more eager, focused and extremely personable.”

Prepping for the competition

In addition to routine appearances, Stockard spends many days preparing for Miss America. There are five competition categories: on-stage questions, fitness, talent, evening gown and the one-on-one interview with judges.

“Through media appearances and public speaking engagements, I am improving my skills, which help me feel more confident for the on-stage question,” Stockard said. “The preliminary question focuses on my community service initiative, making it a fun and less nerve-wracking topic to discuss.”

Stockard is also working out frequently with the Miss Alabama personal trainer provided to her and focusing on a balanced diet that supports a heart-healthy lifestyle.

Stockard, a dancer, practices the dance routine she will do at Miss America three times a week. Contestants also work to perfect their evening gown “walk,” which Stockard said is more challenging than it seems.

“Especially when nerves are involved, it is actually quite challenging,” Stockard said. “For me, I practice in a studio wearing my pageant heels and gown once it arrives.”

Stockard said she dedicates most of her time preparing for her interview with judges, approaching it like a job interview.

“It is essential to be well-versed in political and global affairs, as well as understanding the Miss America opportunity inside and out,” Stockard said. “For the past month, I have been doing interview prep with one of our sponsors at the Miss Alabama office, and we will continue with mock interviews until Miss America.”

Stockard will be in Orlando for more than a week before the competitions begin, requiring numerous outfits.

Stockard is sponsored by The Clothes Tree by Deborah and Gus Mayer, and she has spent time traveling to the Atlanta Mart to design her evening gown with Jovani.

Expand Photos by Savannah Schmidt. Stockard selects dresses at The Clothes Tree by Deborah in Hoover.

“Thanks to the Clothes Tree by Deborah, I was able to create my entire gown from head to toe,” Stockard said. “It truly felt like a dream come true, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it on the Miss America stage.”

Stockard said when she and Miss Alabama Teen Ali Mims were both Miss Hoover and Miss Hoover’s Teen, they took a trip to Miss America with their director.

“We were sitting in the audience that night, and we looked at each other and wondered, ‘What are the odds this could be us next year?’ Stockard said. “It turns out it was! This moment is extra special because we will be returning to Orlando together, but this time as Miss Alabama and Miss Alabama’s Teen.”

Win or lose, Stockard remains confident she will enjoy the experience.

“Before competing, I like to spend some time in worship to ease my nerves,” Stockard said. “You will often find me with my earbuds in, eyes closed, spending time with the Lord. This practice helps me center my thoughts, calm my anxiety and shift my focus toward gratitude. Once I am backstage, I take a moment to pray before each phase of competition. This brings me a sense of calm, knowing that the Lord is looking after my needs and that this competition is completely in His hands.”

Stockard invites people to follow her journey on Instagram @missamericaal.