Vestavians turn out for 75th anniversary party at City Hall (photos)

The city of Vestavia Hills marked its 75th anniversary Thursday night with a celebration outside Vestavia Hills City Hall.

Residents gathered for free food and games and activities such as cornhole, a mega-sized Connect Four game, hula hoops, tug of war, inflatables and face painting as music from a disc jockey filled the air.

A choir from Vestavia Hills Elementary School East sang, and people got to check out a Vestavia Hills fire truck and police tactical team equipment and meet a search and rescue dog, as well as browse tables set up by various businesses and organizations in the city.

The free food included barbecue sandwiches, hot dogs, chips, birthday cake, cupcakes and ice cream.

“It’s truly an honor to be here,” Mayor Ashley Curry told the crowd at the beginning of the 2½-hour celebration. “We’ve been around 75 years. We’ve grown. We’ve thrived, and we’ve become a place that you’d be proud to call home.”

The city has advanced from its humble beginnings in 1950 to a very diverse community that has been guided by unity, prosperity and family, Curry said.

“All of that contributes to a quality of life that we have here in Vestavia,” he said. “The anniversary is not just about honoring the past. It’s about recognizing the people who built this city, those who shaped its character and the generations that are here that will move the city forward.”

From teachers to city employees, business owners and families, each has played a part in the city’s incredible history, Curry said.

Curry was joined by former City Council members Gayle England (1988-1996), David Skinner (1992-2000), Tom Greene (1996-2004), David Carrington (2004-2010), George Pierce (2008-2025), Steve Ammons (2008-2016), John Henley (2012-2016) and Kimberly Cook (2016-2025).

“Let’s carry forward the values that brought us here, and may the next 75 years be just as awe-inspiring and full of promise,” Curry said.