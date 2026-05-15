Vestavia zoning board recommends approval for 19 new homes in Cahaba Heights

× Expand Sketch courtesy of Signature Homes This is one of the house plans that would be available for a new Signature Homes development in Cahaba Heights between Sunview Drive and Green Valley Road.

The Vestavia Hills Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday voted unanimously in favor of a rezoning request for a new 19-home subdivision in Cahaba Heights.

A company called Sunview Development, which is affiliated with Signature Homes, is asking for the city to rezone 3.8 acres at 3034 Green Valley Road between Green Valley Road and Sunview Drive to accommodate 19 detached single-family homes instead of the current nine existing lots.

The actual zoning change being requested is to rezone the property from an R-4 medium-density residential district and R-8 townhome district to an R-9 planned residential district. The proposed plan includes two entrances from Sunview Drive and a single interior street.

Lots would range from 50 to 60 feet wide, with the smallest lot being 6,900 square feet and the largest lot being 9,655 square feet, records show. The average home size would be about 3,000 square feet, said Bob Easley, an engineer representing Signature Homes.

Sidewalks are proposed to be built on both Sunview Drive and Green Valley Road.

The request now goes to the Vestavia Hills City Council for its consideration. A first reading is scheduled for June 1, and a public hearing will be held June 15, City Clerk Umang Patel said.

The zoning board also on Thursday:

Recommended approval of a request to allow a drop-off donation center for the Vapor Ministries thrift stores at 3253 Cahaba Heights Road. This would be a drop-off center only with no sales taking place there, and there would be no outdoor storage or donation bins, the nonprofit said.

Recommended approval of a request to allow a Scenthound dog bathing and grooming business in a shopping center at 3155 Green Valley Road. There would be no boarding or veterinary services offered. There are four other Scenthound locations in the Birmingham area (Greystone, Hoover, Trussville and Mountain Brook/Homewood).

Approved final plans for 25 single-family residential lots in the fourth sector of phase three of The Brayfield subdivision in Liberty Park

Approved final plans to resurvey a lot owned by Kadco Homes at 3951 Wall St. into six lots for townhomes

Approved final plans to resurvey .6 acres on Brayfield Lane in phase two of The Bray subdivision in Liberty Park for a future residential lot

Approved final plans to resurvey lot 7 of the Five Oaks subdivision at 2800 Five Oaks Lane

Approved final Plans to resurvey two residential lots at 2354 Tyrol Place

The request for the Vapor Ministries drop-off center and Scenthound dog bathing and grooming business both go to the Vestavia Hills City Council for a public hearing on June 15.