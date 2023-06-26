Vestavia Voice wins big at APA awards convention

The Vestavia Voice won 15 first-place at the Alabama Press Association’s 2023 Media Awards competition this year, which culminated with a banquet at the Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach on June 24.

The publication won first-place in categories:

General Excellence

Advertising Sweepstakes Award

Best Production and Printing by Melanie Viering and Ted Perry

Best Sports Coverage by Kyle Parmley and Erin Nelson

Best feature photo for “Trey Lewis - Living the Dream” by Erin Nelson

Online Breaking News Coverage: “Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church Shooting” by Neal Embry and Erin Nelson

Best Single Ad Over ½ Page, Color: Kaffeeplas by Ted Perry

Best Regularly Scheduled Special Advertising Section: Women In Business

Best One-time Special Section: Real Estate Guide

Best In-paper Promotion of Newspaper: Football sponsorship by Emily VanderMey

Best Advertising Campaign: Vulcan Termite by Emily VanderMey

Best Original/Creative Ad Idea: flip-flops and what nots by Emily VanderMey

Best Niche Publication: Under the Lights High School Football Preview by Kyle Parmley, Ted Perry and Erin Nelson

Best Use of Humor: Joe Falconer RealtySouth by Ted Perry

In addition, the Vestavia Voice received nine second-place finish in the 2023 competition and six third-place awards, which involved work published in 2022. The publication competes in the Alabama Press Association’s Division E, which includes associate member newspapers and free circulation products.

Second-place awards:

Local Economic Coverage: By Neal Embry, Erin Nelson and Eric Taunton

Local Education Coverage: By Neal Embry, Eric Taunton and Erin Nelson

Layout and Design: By Melanie Viering and Ted Perry

Spot News Story: “Lawsuit filed against school board, city and superintendent over open records requests” by Neal Embry

News Feature Story Coverage: “Reclaiming Saint Stephen’s” by Neal Embry and Erin Nelson

Feature Photo: “Merlin - A school’s best friend” by Erin Nelson

News Photo: “Vigil for Saint Stephen’s shooting victims” by Erin Nelson

Niche Publication - Newsprint or Glossy: “Under the Lights” by Kyle Parmley, Gary Lloyd and staff

Single Ad ½ Page & Under, Color: Ambrose Design & Remodeling LLC by Ted Perry

Third-place awards:

Starnes Media publications, which in 2022 included: Hoover Sun, Vestavia Voice, 280 Living, Homewood Star, Iron City Ink, Village Living and Cahaba Sun, won a total of 70 awards in this year’s APA competition.

Starnes Media papers came home from Orange Beach with another 16 first-place awards, 12 second-place awards and 11 third-place awards.

