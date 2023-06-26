Vestavia Voice wins big at APA awards convention

The Vestavia Voice won 15 first-place at the Alabama Press Association’s 2023 Media Awards competition this year, which culminated with a banquet at the Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach on June 24.
The publication won first-place in categories:
- General Excellence
- Advertising Sweepstakes Award
- Best Production and Printing by Melanie Viering and Ted Perry
- Best Sports Coverage by Kyle Parmley and Erin Nelson
- Best feature photo for “Trey Lewis - Living the Dream” by Erin Nelson
- Online Breaking News Coverage: “Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church Shooting” by Neal Embry and Erin Nelson
- Best Production and Printing by Melanie Viering and Ted Perry
- Best Single Ad Over ½ Page, Color: Kaffeeplas by Ted Perry
- Best Regularly Scheduled Special Advertising Section: Women In Business
- Best One-time Special Section: Real Estate Guide
- Best In-paper Promotion of Newspaper: Football sponsorship by Emily VanderMey
- Best Advertising Campaign: Vulcan Termite by Emily VanderMey
- Best Original/Creative Ad Idea: flip-flops and what nots by Emily VanderMey
- Best Niche Publication: Under the Lights High School Football Preview by Kyle Parmley, Ted Perry and Erin Nelson
- Best Use of Humor: Joe Falconer RealtySouth by Ted Perry
In addition, the Vestavia Voice received nine second-place finish in the 2023 competition and six third-place awards, which involved work published in 2022. The publication competes in the Alabama Press Association’s Division E, which includes associate member newspapers and free circulation products.
Second-place awards:
- Local Economic Coverage: By Neal Embry, Erin Nelson and Eric Taunton
- Local Education Coverage: By Neal Embry, Eric Taunton and Erin Nelson
- Layout and Design: By Melanie Viering and Ted Perry
- Spot News Story: “Lawsuit filed against school board, city and superintendent over open records requests” by Neal Embry
- News Feature Story Coverage: “Reclaiming Saint Stephen’s” by Neal Embry and Erin Nelson
- Feature Photo: “Merlin - A school’s best friend” by Erin Nelson
- News Photo: “Vigil for Saint Stephen’s shooting victims” by Erin Nelson
- Niche Publication - Newsprint or Glossy: “Under the Lights” by Kyle Parmley, Gary Lloyd and staff
- Single Ad ½ Page & Under, Color: Ambrose Design & Remodeling LLC by Ted Perry
Third-place awards:
- Local News Coverage: By Neal Embry, Eric Taunton and Erin Nelson
- In-Depth News Coverage: “’A big step forward’: Superintendent shares plans for future of city schools” by Neal Embry and Erin Nelson
- Feature Story Coverage: “Rising country music star and Vestavia Hills native Trey Lewis shares journey to sobriety, fame” by Neal Embry and Erin Nelson
- News Feature Story Coverage: “Alopecia Awareness Walk Held at Wald Park” by Solomon Crenshaw Jr.
- Sports Feature Story: “Attention to detail allows Smith to thrive for Rebels” by Kyle Parmley and Erin Nelson
- Creative Use of Multimedia: “Chopt Creative Salad Co. opening video” by Ingrid Schnader
Starnes Media publications, which in 2022 included: Hoover Sun, Vestavia Voice, 280 Living, Homewood Star, Iron City Ink, Village Living and Cahaba Sun, won a total of 70 awards in this year’s APA competition.
Starnes Media papers came home from Orange Beach with another 16 first-place awards, 12 second-place awards and 11 third-place awards.
Here are first-place awards from other publications by Starnes Media:
First-place awards:
- Freedom of Information/First Amendment: “Hoover council at odds over changes in video recordings” by Jon Anderson
- Best News Feature Story Coverage: “Making all feel welcome: The Rev. John Fallon Retires” by Jon Anderson
- Best Sports Single Event Story: “Lady Bucs repeat as Class 7A state champs” by Kyle Parmley
- Best News Photo: “Sidewalks part of Hoover capital projects” by Erin Nelson
- Best Sports Photo: “Hoover girls basketball win Class 7A state final” by Erin Nelson
- Best Photo Essay: “The World Games Softball” by Erin Nelson and Ted Perry
- Best Use of Graphics or Illustrations: “Transparency” by Ted Perry
280 LIVING
- Public Service: “Keeping Kids Safe” by Leah Eagle- an in-depth look at Owen's House and the services they provide for children in Shelby County
- Best Local Education Coverage: By Leah Eagle
- Best Spot News Story: “It’s a no go” by Leah Eagle- reporting on the Chelsea school system vote results
- Best Human Interest Column: “Holy Moly Motherhood” by Alana Smith
HOMEWOOD STAR
- Best Local Economic Coverage: By Neal Embry, Eric Taunton and Erin Nelson
- Best Business Story or Column: “A Story to Tell: Timothy Hontzas of Johnny’s Restaurant a finalist for James Beard Award” by Neal Embry and Erin Nelson
- Best Headline: “Hopping to the Bahamas: Samford professor receives grant to research little-known frog” by Melanie Viering
IRON CITY INK
- Best Feature Story Coverage: “Breaking the color line in death” by Solomon Crenshaw Jr.
- Best Sports Feature Story: “Baseball in its purest form” by Neal Embry
VILLAGE LIVING
- Best use of social media – Instagram