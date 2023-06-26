Vestavia Voice wins big at APA awards convention

The Vestavia Voice won 15 first-place at the Alabama Press Association’s 2023 Media Awards competition this year, which culminated with a banquet at the Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach on June 24.

The publication won first-place in categories:

  • General Excellence
  • Advertising Sweepstakes Award
  • Best Production and Printing by Melanie Viering and Ted Perry
  • Best Sports Coverage by Kyle Parmley and Erin Nelson
  • Best feature photo for “Trey Lewis - Living the Dream” by Erin Nelson
  • Online Breaking News Coverage: “Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church Shooting” by Neal Embry and Erin Nelson
  • Best Single Ad Over ½ Page, Color: Kaffeeplas by Ted Perry
  • Best Regularly Scheduled Special Advertising Section: Women In Business
  • Best One-time Special Section: Real Estate Guide
  • Best In-paper Promotion of Newspaper: Football sponsorship by Emily VanderMey
  • Best Advertising Campaign: Vulcan Termite by Emily VanderMey
  • Best Original/Creative Ad Idea: flip-flops and what nots by Emily VanderMey
  • Best Niche Publication: Under the Lights High School Football Preview by Kyle Parmley, Ted Perry and Erin Nelson
  • Best Use of Humor: Joe Falconer RealtySouth by Ted Perry

In addition, the Vestavia Voice received nine second-place finish in the 2023 competition and six third-place awards, which involved work published in 2022. The publication competes in the Alabama Press Association’s Division E, which includes associate member newspapers and free circulation products.

Starnes Media publications, which in 2022 included: Hoover Sun, Vestavia Voice, 280 Living, Homewood Star, Iron City Ink, Village Living and Cahaba Sun, won a total of 70 awards in this year’s APA competition.

Starnes Media papers came home from Orange Beach with another 16 first-place awards, 12 second-place awards and 11 third-place awards.

