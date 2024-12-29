Vestavia Hill's Newsmaker of the Year: Lauren Dressback

× 1 of 2 Expand Lauren Dressback Lauren Dressback is being reassigned from her role as principal at Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Former Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights Principal Lauren Dressback has been transferred to oversee Vestavia Hills' alternative school. Prev Next

The person who sparked the most discussion in Vestavia Hills in 2024 was Lauren Dressback, thus making her Vestavia Hills’ 2024 Newsmaker of the Year.

Dressback began the year as principal at Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights, but she was placed on administrative leave in February without any public explanation. In May, she was transferred — again without public explanation — to become principal of the Vestavia Hills alternative school.

Her disappearance and subsequent transfer sparked protests from parents and other community members who claimed Dressback was being discriminated against because of her personal life. Many characterized Dressback’s transfer as a demotion or punishment, and some protested inside and outside a Vestavia Hills school board meeting with signs.

Superintendent Todd Freeman would not comment on the reasons for the transfer, but he did say that “we cannot, have not and will not make personnel decisions based on an individual’s race, sex, sexual orientation, religion, national origin or disability."

“I can assure you that all of our decisions are vetted thoroughly and thoughtfully to be in compliance with applicable laws and board policies, and with the best interest of our students, faculty and community in mind,” Freeman said.

Dressback remained publicly silent on the transfer until July shortly before the school year started. Even then, she chose not to discuss publicly what led to the school board’s decision to place her on administrative leave and transfer her to the alternative school. Instead, she said she was focused on the future and the task of delivering the best education experience possible to kids in the alternative education program.

“I truly believe that everything happens for a reason. I may not understand that reason, but I will let the Lord use me for whatever purposes he sees fit,” Dressback said. “This is where I am in my life, and so this is what I’ll be dedicated to and passionate about, and I will work to give the students that come through the alternative school the very best scenario that they can possibly have.”

