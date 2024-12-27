Vestavia Voice's most read stories of 2024

Here is the top ten list of most highly read stories that appeared on the Vestavia Voice's website in 2024.

10. Vestavia Hills to repave 10 city streets over next four weeks

9. Year in preview: Vestavia Hills prepare for busy 2024

8. Vestavia Hills resident Abbie Stockard score preliminary win in 2024 Miss Alabama

7. U.S. News names Vestavia Hills High 5th best public school in Alabama for 2024

6. 21-year-old Vestavia Hills resident Abbie Stockard wins Miss Alabama 2024 crown

5. The Palm & Pig restaurant rebrands; The Fig to close this weekend 

4. Cassimus Family launches Marky's Kitchen in Cahaba Heights

3. Vestavia's Westhoven crowned Miss Alabama USA 2024

2. ASCEND Village to help youth climb 'mountain' to adulthood

1. Former Cahaba Heights principal Lauren Dressback speaks out about new job

