Vestavia Voice's most read stories of 2024

Here is the top ten list of most highly read stories that appeared on the Vestavia Voice's website in 2024.
10. Vestavia Hills to repave 10 city streets over next four weeks
Photo by Jon Anderson
Workers from Central Alabama Asphalt mill asphalt off Lime Rock Road in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, preparation for repaving on Monday, June 3, 2024.
9. Year in preview: Vestavia Hills prepare for busy 2024
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
The empty lot on Montgomery Highway just past the I-65 corridor is part of the planned U.S. 31 South development and will be home to Waldo’s and Big Bad Breakfast.
8. Vestavia Hills resident Abbie Stockard score preliminary win in 2024 Miss Alabama
Photo from Miss Alabama website
Miss Hoover Abbie Stockard is a resident of Vestavia Hills, Alabama, and attends Auburn University.
7. U.S. News names Vestavia Hills High 5th best public school in Alabama for 2024
Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media
Vestavia Hills High School
Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson
6. 21-year-old Vestavia Hills resident Abbie Stockard wins Miss Alabama 2024 crown
Photo from Miss Alabama Facebook page
MIss Hoover 2024 Abbie Stockard was crowned Miss Alabama 2024 at Samford University in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, June 29, 2024.
5. The Palm & Pig restaurant rebrands; The Fig to close this weekend
Photo by Jon Anderson
The Palm & Pig restaurant at 633 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, has been rebranded as Hillside Music & Que under new management.
4. Cassimus Family launches Marky's Kitchen in Cahaba Heights
Photo courtesy of Marky's Kitchen
John Cassimus at the newly opened Marky's Kitchen in Cahaba Heights.
3. Vestavia's Westhoven crowned Miss Alabama USA 2024
Photo from Miss Alabama USA website
Diane Westhoven, a 21-year-old senior at Auburn University from Vestavia Hills, Alabama, is crowned Miss Alabama USA 2024 at the Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University on Saturday, June 1, 2024.
2. ASCEND Village to help youth climb 'mountain' to adulthood
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Brodie Croyle and his wife, Kelli, at ASCEND Village in Vestavia Hills. ASCEND Village is an expansion of Big Oak Ranch and will house the young adults of the ASCEND program.
1. Former Cahaba Heights principal Lauren Dressback speaks out about new job
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney
Former Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights Principal Lauren Dressback has been transferred to oversee Vestavia Hills' alternative school.
