Vestavia to hold Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day this Saturday, May 10

× Expand File photo Leftover paint is collected at a Household Hazardous Waste Day.

The city of Vestavia Hills this Saturday, May 10, is giving residents a place to dispose of household hazardous waste for free.

Residents of the city can bring leftover paint from their house, household and automotive batteries, light bulbs and household amounts of pesticides to the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex at 4851 Sicard Hollow Road between 8 a.m. and noon. Paint and pesticides must be in their original containers, or they will not be accepted.

Other items that will not be accepted include electronics, medications, appliances, wooden console TVs, gas and gas cans.

This Household Hazardous Waste Colleciton Day is for Vestavia Hills residents only, and proof of residency is required. Materials will not be accepted from contractors.