Vestavia to celebrate National Senior Citizens Day on Aug. 21

The city of Vestavia Hills is celebrating National Senior Citizens Day this Thursday, Aug. 21, with a special event at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

From 4 to 7 p.m., senior citizens are invited to come together for a time of dancing, singing, food and fellowship.

Live music will be provided by the Razz Ma Tazz band, and the guest speaker will be Bobby Humphrey, a former NFL and Alabama All-American running back who now is vice president of business development for Bryant Bank.

Hors d’oeuvres will be served, and there will be vendor booths featuring local senior-focused services and products.