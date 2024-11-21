Vestavia teens invited to Thanksgiving-themed 'Nailed It' contest

× Expand Image from IMDB A Thanksgiving-themed episode of the "Nailed It" TV show on Netflix.

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest teen department is having a Thanksgiving version of the “Nailed It” game this coming Tuesday, Nov. 26.

The competition is scheduled from 4 to 5:30 p.m. It’s open to anyone in grades 6-12, and the winner will get a Thanksgiving-themed prize. Registration is required.

“Nailed It” was an American reality TV series on Netflix that involved a bake-off competition in which three amateur bakers competed to replicate complicated cakes and confectionaries in order to win a prize.

To register, call 205-978-3683.