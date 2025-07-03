Vestavia teen earns top honor at U.S. Space & Rocket Center camp

Expand Photo courtesy of Neighbors Foundation Alexander Paul “Xander” Duckworth of Vestavia Hills shows off his award after completing Space Camp.

A Vestavia Hills student earned top honors at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center’s Space Academy for Leading Students in Alabama, a week-long camp in Huntsville for exceptional middle schoolers.

Alexander Paul “Xander” Duckworth, a scholarship recipient through Neighbor Foundations, was presented the camp’s highest individual recognition — The Right Stuff Award — for his leadership, teamwork and enthusiasm.

The camp, known as SALSA, immerses students ages 12–14 in science, technology, engineering, art and math disciplines. Campers train like astronauts, design Martian colonies and take part in simulated space missions.

One award per team is given to the camper who best embodies the courage, integrity and spirit of early space pioneers.

Duckworth and his family live in Vestavia Hills, where he is homeschooled.

Neighbor Foundations, which sponsored his attendance, focuses on opening opportunities for young leaders regardless of income or background.

“Xander had the right stuff all along — he just needed a launchpad,” said Jefferson County Commissioner Mike Bolin.