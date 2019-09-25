Vestavia SGA raising money for Ady’s Army

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Vestavia Hills High School students and community members will attend BBQ the Bucs Oct. 17.

Each year, the Student Government Association at Vestavia Hills High School chooses a charity to help in both the fall and spring semesters.

This year, a Birmingham family that helps children with autism will be the beneﬁciary. Ady’s Army was started by a Birmingham couple, Brian and Chrissy Schubert, whose daughter Ady was diagnosed with autism in 2011. After family and friends raised nearly $30,000 to help them take care of her, they decided it was their turn to help others who were raising children with autism.

Cy Powell, the SGA’s director of community involvement, said the SGA wanted to help Ady’s Army as they look to expand their reach in the Birmingham area to educate the children and meet the needs of their families. Last year, the school raised more than $250,000 for the UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center.

One fundraiser for Ady’s Army is BBQ the Bucs, an annual tradition held before the yearly Vestavia Hills-Hoover football game. This year, the event is set for Thursday, Oct. 17, beginning at 5 p.m. in the parking lot at Vestavia Hills High School, Powell said.

Each club at the high school sets up a tent and will grill out for those who attend, Powell said. There will be donation buckets set up at the event, as well as live music. Judges will decide who made the best food, Powell said.