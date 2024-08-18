Vestavia sets Sept. 14 as Shred & Recycle Day for 2024

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Helping Hands in the Hills Volunteers place discarded electronics into boxes as vehicles move through the drop-off line at Vestavia Hills City Hall during the Helping Hands in the Hills event held at Vestavia Hills City Hall on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

The city of Vestavia Hills has scheduled a day when residents can dispose of electronics, household hazardous waste and unneeded or expired medications, as well as receive free paper shredding services.

The Shred & Recycle Day will take place at Vestavia Hills City Hall and the Vestavia Hills Civic Center (next to City Hall) on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 8 a.m. until noon, or until capacity is reached, city officials said.

Electronic items that will be accepted include: personal computers, servers, cell phones, tablets, satellite and cable boxes, gaming systems and components, stereos, radios, switches, firewalls, printers, fax machines, video cassette recorders, DVD players, remote controls, MP3 players, A/C adapters and cables, LCD monitors, CRT monitors, ink and toner cartridges, rechargeable batteries, hard drives (including external drives), speakers, cameras, modems, routers, CD players, small kitchen appliances, consumer electronics, battery backups, keyboards and mice, stand-alone copiers and TV sets.

Household hazardous waste to be accepted include paint, batteries (household and automotive), light bulbs and pesticides. Paint and pesticides must be in their original containers, or they will not be accepted. Proof of Vestavia Hills residency is required for hazardous waste disposal.

Items that will not be accepted include large appliances, wooden console TVs, gas, gas cans and needles.