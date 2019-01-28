Vestavia schools closed Jan. 29 due to incoming winter weather

× Expand Image courtesy of the National Weather Service. Vestavia Hills City Schools will be closed Jan. 29 due to forecasted inclement weather. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Jefferson County from midnight to noon Jan. 29.

Superintendent Todd Freeman announced in a release that Vestavia Hills City Schools will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 29 due to incoming inclement weather.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Jefferson County, which is in the "elevated" impact area, from midnight to noon Jan. 29. They are expecting rain to begin around 9 p.m. Jan. 28, followed by freezing temperatures and snow into the early hours of Jan. 29. While the majority of snow accumulation is anticipated in the morning, travel could be impacted throughout the day.

According to the warning, "Snow will come to an end around noon on Tuesday in [eastern Alabama]. While snow may fall for only one to three hours at a given location, it could be heavy at times, with accumulations of 2 to 3 inches across the warning area."

Freeman also said the district will be monitoring weather throughout Tuesday to determine if additional schedule changes will be needed for Wednesday.

Go to weather.gov/bmx for more up-to-date weather information.