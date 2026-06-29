Vestavia's Sabrina Wren receives statewide professional award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Richard Couch Sabrina Wren (left) is pictured with Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services State Coordinator of Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services Ben Hollingsworth

Vestavia resident Sabrina Wren has received the Council of Organizations Serving Deaf Alabamians (COSDA) Professional Award in recognition of her service to Alabama's deaf and hard-of-hearing community.

Wren, an ADRS Lakeshore Vocational Rehabilitation Service Career and College Readiness Counselor, accepted the award June 12 in Birmingham. The annual honor recognizes professionals who have demonstrated outstanding dedication and service to the deaf community.

"When you become a professional in a human services field, you go in knowing that it's about serving others and not getting thanked," Wren said. "When you are recognized by your peers, it's humbling and invigorating all at the same time. Many years ago, the door opened for me to work with the deaf and hard-of-hearing population, and I'm so glad I walked through that door."

According to her nomination, Wren has devoted countless hours to helping transition-age students who are deaf or hard of hearing prepare for life after high school. Her work has included organizing college exploration programs, study skills workshops, college preparation sessions, one-on-one counseling and summer camps.

She also helps students research college majors and admission requirements, develop time management skills and create individualized schedules that balance classes, studying and personal time.

COSDA is a nonprofit organization that works with state agencies, businesses and other organizations to improve resources, communication and opportunities for Alabama's deaf and hard-of-hearing community through networking, advocacy, awareness and professional recognition.

The Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services, created by the Alabama Legislature in 1994, provides services for Alabamians with disabilities from birth through adulthood.