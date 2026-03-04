Vestavia Rotary to host America 250 Dinner & Debate

× Expand Submitted America's 250th Birthday

The Vestavia Hills Rotary Club is partnering with the Vestavia Hills High School debate team to host the America 250 Dinner & Debate on Thursday, March 12, at 6 p.m. at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

The event will celebrate America’s 250th birthday with a live debate presented by the high school debate team. The debate topic will be selected by the audience, and attendees will also serve as one of the judging panels for the evening. Organizers say debate is foundational to American democracy and decision-making, making it a fitting way to mark the milestone anniversary.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Vestavia Hills High School debate team, the Vestavia Hills Rotary Club Foundation, Small Magic and SpeakFirst. Guests are encouraged to bring slightly worn children’s books to support Small Magic’s initiative to create neighborhood libraries for children in the City of Birmingham.

Tickets are $65 per adult and $30 for ages 18 and under. Sponsorships are available for $400 for a table of four and $800 for a table of eight.

For more information, visit vestaviarotary.org/americas-250th-birthday.