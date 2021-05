Vestavia Rotary honors Teachers of the Year

Each year, the Vestavia Hills Rotary Club honors Teachers of the Year, each nominated and selected by their peers for their professional excellence. The 2021 awardees include:

► Kristin Jones, Vestavia Hills Elementary West

► Amy Cook, Liberty Park Middle School

► Donna Hoagland, Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights

► Dedra Wade, Vestavia Hills Elementary East

► Maddie Escue, Pizitz Middle School

► Ben Osborne, Vestavia Hills High School Freshman Campus

► Stacey Anderson, Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge

► Nancy Reynolds, Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park

► Jerell Horton, Vestavia Hills High School

– Submitted by Mona Fisher.