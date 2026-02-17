Vestavia Rotary Club plans debate to celebrate USA 250th birthday

× Expand Image courtesy of Vestavia Hills Rotary Club

The Vestavia Hills Rotary Club is partnering with the Vestavia Hills High School debate team to put on a live debate and dinner in March, celebrating the nation’s 250th birthday.

The debate topic will be determined by the audience, and the audience will serve as one of the judges. Proceeds support the debate team, the Vestavia Hills Rotary Club Foundation, Small Magic and SpeakFirst.

The 250th birthday celebration will be at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center at 1090 Montgomery Highway on Thursday, March 12, at 6 p.m. The cost is $65 per adult, $30 for ages 18 and under, $400 for a table of four sponsorship or $800 for a table of eight sponsorship.

To purchase tickets or for more information, go to vestaviarotary.org/americas-250th-birthday.