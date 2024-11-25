Vestavia Hills residents to be surveyed in December

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Vestavia Hills City Manager Jeff Downes talks to the Vestavia Hills City Council on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, about a survey that will go out to residents in December.

The city of Vestavia Hills is getting ready to survey its residents about how its city government is performing and what residents want to see in the future.

In December, a national polling company called Polco will mail out surveys to a group of randomly selected residents spread geographically across the city, City Manager Jeff Downes told the Vestavia Hills City Council Monday night.

The mailing will contain a QR code that directs residents to an online survey that asks residents questions about the city. Past surveys have asked about things such as the image and appearance of the city, the value of services residents receive for their tax dollars, the quality of leadership by elected officials, the effectiveness of department heads and city staff, and whether the city is a good place to live, work and raise children.

With about 13,500 households in Vestavia Hills, the city needs to get 500 to 600 surveys completed in order to have a statistically acceptable survey, and the city usually gets 700 to 900 surveys completed, he said.

He and Mayor Ashley Curry said the surveys are very important because city officials will use the feedback from the survey as they do their strategic planning in February.

“We’re very intentional about what we do,” Downes said. “Hopefully we’ll get some positive feedback or constructive feedback on the directions that we need to go.”

Councilman George Pierce said the survey probably is one of the most important things city officials will do.

City officials have been doing it every two years since 2011, Downes said. Typically, the school system, Police Department and Fire Department are some of the most popular city features, and people almost always say they want more walking trails, Downes said.

Curry said he likes to tease the Police Department because the Fire Department usually comes in a hair more popular than the Police Department, but he noted that it might be a little different if the Fire Department were giving people traffic tickets or offense violations, too.

“How we have a positive ranking writing tickets and putting people in jail is beyond me,” police Chief Shane Ware joked.

