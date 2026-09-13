Vestavia resident Kelley Brown to headline Legacy League luncheon

× Expand Photo courtesy of Samford University Legacy League

Samford University's Legacy League will begin its new program year with its annual Fall Luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 24, featuring Vestavia Hills resident Kelley Brown. Doors open at 10:45 a.m., with the program running from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Brown is a graduate of Samford's Beeson Divinity School and a writer for Proverbs 31 Ministries' First 5 app. She has spent more than 25 years as a writer, speaker and Bible teacher and is a founding member and current board member of Storytellers Live.

Brown and her husband, Scott, live in Vestavia Hills and have four children. Two of their daughters joined the family through international adoption, an experience Brown says continues to shape the family's perspective. Her luncheon message will focus on the importance of community and connection.

The event also will introduce attendees to the Legacy League's mission and work with Samford students. Founded in 1925, the organization has awarded more than $2.5 million in scholarships to students who have faced circumstances including homelessness, violence, the death or disability of a parent, abandonment, parental addiction or incarceration and sacrifices associated with full-time ministry.

In addition to scholarships, the Legacy League provides practical assistance and additional support to students in its cohort.

The luncheon is open to the public. Individual reservations are $39, and tables of 10 are available. Reservations are required.

For reservations and more information, visit samford.edu/legacyleague.