Vestavia planning commission OKs plans for medical office on Dolly Ridge Road

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills Three medical office buildings are planned for this property on Dolly Ridge Road in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

The Vestavia Hills Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday night approved preliminary plans for the first of three medical office buildings planned on Dolly Ridge Road in Cahaba Heights.

The property is at 4312 Dolly Ridge Road, across from the Cahaba Oaks community and next to PT Orthodontics in Cahaba Heights.

The Vestavia Hills City Council in December rezoned the property from medium-density residential use to a planned neighborhood mixed use district, with the condition that the property could only be used for professional medical office buildings with no drive-throughs and two stories or less. The developer also must maintain at least a 20-foot buffer for all adjacent residential property and keep light poles limited to 10 feet in height.

Joshua Watkins, a representative for the property owner, John Weaver, said in a letter to the city that the medical office buildings will mirror the design, scale and use of the PT Orthodontics building.

In other business, the planning commission also approved preliminary plans for the next sector of Liberty Park.

The Canary Square sector of The Bray at Liberty Park will be just south of the Livano and The Filmont apartments and is slated to contain 144 residential lots and five common area lots over 36 acres, city records show. The property is accessible by South Liberty Road and the roads around the apartment complexes.

The planning commission also approved a request to resurvey a lot at 4601 Cahaba River Road into two lots. The property is owned by Tributary 280 and is zoned partially as an R-2 single-family residential lot and partially as an O-2 office park district.

Numerous nearby residents showed up with concerns about what might happen with the property, but an engineer representing the property owner said he didn’t know of any specific plans for the land yet. He was only asked to handle the resurvey, he said.

Part of the property is in the city of Birmingham, and part of it is in Vestavia Hills, he said. Planning commissioners told residents that nothing could happen with the property that is inconsistent with its current zoning without the property owner seeking a zoning change.