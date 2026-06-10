Vestavia planning board to consider next phase of Liberty Park

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills, altered slightly in color by Vestavia Voice The Canary Square sector of The Bray at Liberty Park, shown in orange, contains 144 residential lots and five common area lots

The Vestavia Hills Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday night is scheduled to consider preliminary plans for the next sector of Liberty Park.

The Canary Square sector of The Bray at Liberty Park would be just south of the Livano and The Filmont apartments and would contain 144 residential lots and five common area lots over 36 acres, city records show. The property is accessible by South Liberty Road and the roads around the apartment complexes.

× Expand Site plan courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills The Canary Square sector of The Bray at Liberty Park has 144 residential lots and five common area lots.

The planning commission also on Thursday night is scheduled to consider final plans for the first of three medical office buildings planned at 4312 Dolly Ridge Road, across from the Cahaba Oaks community and next to PT Orthodontics in Cahaba Heights.

The Vestavia Hills City Council in December rezoned the property from medium-density residential use to a planned neighborhood mixed use district, with the condition that the property could only be used for professional medical office buildings with no drive-throughs and two stories or less. The developer also must maintain at least a 20-foot buffer for all adjacent residential property and keep light poles limited to 10 feet in height.

Joshua Watkins, a representative for the property owner, John Weaver, said in a letter to the city that the medical office buildings will mirror the design, scale and use of the PT Orthodontics building.

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills John Weaver is seeking approval of preliminary plans for the first of three medical office buildings slated at 4312 Dolly Ridge Road in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

Other requests to be heard Thursday night include: