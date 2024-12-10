Vestavia officials seek donations for winter warming stations

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Winter clothing items are wanted for Birmingham warming stations.

The city of Vestavia Hills is asking residents to donate items this week for warming stations in Birmingham in advance of cold weather expected this week.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night and below freezing again Wednesday night, according to forecasts from the The Weather Channel.

Warming stations at the Jimmie Hale Mission (3420 Second Ave. N.) and Pathways (409 Richard Arrington Blvd.) are in immediate need of these supplies: snack items; breakfast bars; scarves; gloves; toboggans; jackets/coats; bottled water; hand warmers; twin blankets (washable); and Cutie oranges.

If you are able to help, please drop your donation at one of the following Vestavia Hills Fire stations no later than Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 4 p.m.: