Vestavia officials release schedule for Feb. 24-25 strategic planning

Vestavia Hills City Council members include, from left, Paul Head, George Pierce, Mayor Ashley Curry, Rusty Weaver and Kimberly Cook.

Vestavia Hills officials have released a more detailed schedule about what they will talk about and when at their annual strategic planning sessions on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 24-25.

The city’s elected officials will take time to hear from the city’s administrative staff, department heads and city school superintendent.

Monday morning’s session begins at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast and recognition of employee milestones, a review of 2024’s strategic plan and accomplishments, departmental metrics and trends, a review of the Vestavia Hills Connect website that allows residents to ask questions, report problems and make requests, and a review of resident survey results.

About 9:15 a.m., city officials plan to discuss options for what should be done with vacant city property at the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex. Potential projects include a Police Department east side operations center, eastern satellite library, relocation of the city’s maintenance facility and expansion of parks and leisure services.

At 10:30 a.m., Police Chief Shane Ware plans to lead elected officials in private critical incident training and a crisis communications exercise.

At 12:30 p.m., after a lunch break, officials plan to get updates on economic development efforts, the city’s gateway improvement project on U.S. 31 and potential redevelopment plans for the former Days Inn property on U.S. 31.

They’ll also discuss some financial reporting enhancement, non-threatening use of artificial intelligence, a review of Fire Department response to the east side of town, performance enhancement and training accomplishments. Ware also will discuss some new police crime-fighting tools and progress regarding a shooting range. Monday’s session is scheduled to end about 4 p.m.

Tuesday’s session start at 7:30 a.m. and is scheduled to include a review of infrastructure projects, fiber optic franchise management, recreational opportunities, an update on construction activity, a briefing on a technology upgrade for the City Council chambers and training on the use of a digital document retrieval system.

At 9:45 a.m., officials plan to talk about legislative risks and opportunities, elected official training legislation, school system long-range planning, fundraising for the Veterans Memorial at Altadena Valley Park, and the city’s 75th anniversary plans.

An executive session that is closed to the public is slated to take place just before an 11:30 a.m. lunch break, and then officials will return for public discussion of city finances, amendments to the city’s strategic plan and priorities for action for the rest of the year. Tuesday’s session is scheduled to end at 2 p.m.

