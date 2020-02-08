Vestavia officer shoots and kills man with gun

× Expand Emily Featherston (File) VHPD

On Saturday afternoon, an officer with the Vestavia Hills Police Department shot and killed a man with a gun on Old Overton Road.

At about 4:20 p.m., officers were alerted to a person with a gun in the 4400 block of Old Overton Road, according to a department Facebook post. Upon arrival, officers found a man, whose name has not yet been released, with a gun, and shots were fired. VHPD Captain Johnny Evans confirmed a Vestavia officer shot and killed the man on the scene.

One Vestavia officer was treated for injuries at a local hospital and has been released, and Evans said there is no threat to the public.

The identity of the deceased will come from the coroner's office, but more details about the incident are unavailable, as the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will investigate the situation, which is standard practice for officer-involved shootings.

The Voice will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.