Vestavia native sculptor to share journey working with Alabama marble

× Expand Image courtesy of Craigger Browne “Magnolias,” 18”x14” Sylacauga marble

Vestavia Hills native Craigger Browne will give a presentation on Monday, April 20, at 2 p.m. at Vestavia Hills City Hall.

A 1986 graduate of Vestavia Hills High School, Browne is now a marble sculptor based in Sylacauga. He earned a bachelor of fine arts degree from the University of Montevallo and spent years studying abroad, refining his craft while working between Italy and Birmingham.

Since 2011, Browne has focused exclusively on Alabama marble, creating works that are featured in corporate and private collections around the world.

The event is free and open to the public.