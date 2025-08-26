Vestavia Voter Guide: It's election day; polls open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

× Expand File photo municipal elections Horizon Church, on Columbiana Road, is setup for residents for cast ballots in the 2020 municipal elections on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.

Vestavia Hills voters are at the polls today to decide a mayoral race and two contested council seats, with results shaping city leadership for the next four years.

Incumbent Mayor Ashley Curry is being challenged by former Vestavia Hills police officer Richard Cheatwood. Council races are also on the ballot in Places 2 and 3, while two other councilors have already been certified after running unopposed.

Election Day basics:

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025

Poll hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Polling places:

Shades Mountain Baptist Church

Vestavia Hills Methodist Church

Mountaintop Church

Vestavia Hills Civic Center

Cahaba Heights Baptist Church

The Church at Liberty Park

Runoff (if needed): Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025

How to follow along:

Vestavia Voice will provide live updates here throughout the evening as results come in for the mayoral race and contested council seats. Check back often for vote totals, candidate reactions, and photos from polling places.

Races on the ballot:

Mayor: Ashley Curry (i), Richard Cheatwood

Council Place 2: Kimberly Cook (i), Karl Julian

Council Place 3: Brian DeMarco, Jacob Pugh, Michael Vercher

(Unopposed, certified: Rusty Weaver, Place 1; Ali Pilcher, Place 4)

Updates will be posted below as results become available.

