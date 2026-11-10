Vestavia Methodist team delivers air mattresses to veterans

× Expand Photo courtesy of Suzanne Scott-Trammell. Members of the Vestavia Hills Methodist Church VetConnect team delivered 34 air mattresses to the VA in Irondale for homeless veterans. Shown, from left, are Bill Barnes, Happy Cates, Hank Patterson, Davor Luketic, Suzanne Scott-Trammell, Gordan Huffman and Robert Thompson.

Members of the Vestavia Hills Methodist Church VetConnect team recently delivered 34 air mattresses to the VA in Irondale to support homeless veterans.

According to the VA, the mattresses will go to immediate use for veterans who have been approved for permanent housing and for those currently staying in halfway houses.

The VetConnect team loaded the mattresses onto a church bus for the delivery. Those taking part included Bill Barnes, Happy Cates, Hank Patterson, Davor Luketic, Suzanne Scott-Trammell, Gordan Huffman and Robert Thompson.