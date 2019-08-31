Vestavia mayor to speak at Harvest of Hope luncheon

× Expand Photo courtesy of Liz McGuire. Oak Mountain Mission founder Roddy Cooper with Cindy Cooper and Janet Hall of WBRC Fox 6 News.

Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry will be the keynote speaker at this year’s Harvest of Hope luncheon, a fundraiser for Oak Mountain Mission Ministries.

Curry said he was asked to speak at the event and is grateful for the opportunity.

“Oak Mountain Mission is a worthy story because they work helping people in Jefferson and Shelby County,” Curry said.

Curry said he’ll speak about his experience with the ministry. Several years ago, he worked with the ministry in helping a woman get a car that allowed her to drive to work. The ministry, he said, helps people spiritually, ﬁnancially and with other needs.

Oak Mountain Mission provides clothing, household items, ﬁnancial assistance and other services free of charge to screened clients who are referred from local churches, some domestic violence shelters and homeless shelters in the area, according to their website.

In his keynote address, Curry said he’ll also speak about faith and how to care for the “least of these,” which is discussed in the Bible in Matthew 25: 35-40.

The annual event, in its 13th year, will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the ballroom of The Club in Birmingham. A silent auction begins at 10 a.m., with the luncheon beginning at 11:30 and lasting for about an hour. It is the only fundraiser for the ministry.

For more information about the ministry, visit oakmtnmissions.com.