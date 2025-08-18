Vestavia mayor, City Council candidates to be at forum Tuesday night

× Expand Photos courtesy of the candidates Candidates in the 2025 Vestavia Hills municipal election include, top row from left, mayoral candidates Richard Cheatwood and Ashley Curry, second row from left City Council Place 3 Brian DeMarco, Jacob Pugh and Michael Vercher, and bottom row from left City Council Place 2 candidates Kimberly Cook and Karl Julian.

The Vestavia Hills 2025 municipal election is just a week away, and voters get a chance to hear directly from the candidates for mayor and City Council tonight (Tuesday, Aug. 19) at a forum at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

The Vestavia Voice and Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce are putting on the forum at 6 p.m. at the Civic Center at 1090 Montgomery Highway. It’s free and open to the public. There will be a meet-and-greet reception before the forum at 5:30 p.m.

Chris Stewart, a lead broadcaster for the Crimson Tide Sports Network, is scheduled to serve as moderator for the forum.

The purpose is to give the public an opportunity to learn about the candidates for office and hear their views on issues affecting the Vestavia Hills community. All candidates have been invited to attend and participate in the forum, and all have accepted that invitation.

Candidates will have an opportunity to make a statement and will be asked to answer questions, many of which were submitted by the public in advance. For those who cannot attend in person, the forum will be livestreamed on the Vestavia Voice Facebook page.