Vestavia library to offer 3D printing class Jan. 8

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest. A mother and daughter check out the 3D printer in the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest Makerspace.

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest is offering people a chance to learn how to do 3D printing.

The library is offering an Intro to 3D Printing class on Thursday, Jan. 8, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the Makerspace at the library at 1221 Montgomery Highway.

The class will cover how the library’s 3D printers work and the basics of finding and preparing models to print. Register here.