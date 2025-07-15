Vestavia library offers teens sticky note art experience

× Expand Image courtesy of Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest is offering teenagers a chance to explore their artistic side with a Sticky Note Studio session on Tuesday, July 22.

From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12 are invited to plot out their own pixel art or use guides to create a sticky note mural. The library will provide the sticky notes; teens just need to bring their imagination and talent.

Snacks will be served at this event. For more information, call the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest teen department at 205-978-3683.