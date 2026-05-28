Vestavia library hosting Nashville-themed after-hours summer kickoff

× Expand Image courtesy of Vestavia Hills Library

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest will host “Music City Meets Magic City: Nashville Night at the Library with Tiffany” on June 5 from 7-8:30 p.m.

The after-hours event for adults ages 21 and older will feature line dancing, music trivia, beer and wine, snacks, prizes and a Nashville-inspired atmosphere to celebrate the start of summer.

Organizers encourage attendees to dress in their favorite cowboy-themed attire and say no registration is required. The event will take place after regular library hours, and parking will be available in the library lot.

The program is open to adults 21 and older.