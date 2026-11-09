Vestavia honors 2 99-year-old World War II veterans

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Malcomb Miller, left, and Joe Hicks, both 99-year-old World War II veterans, were honored at the Salute to Veterans event at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026.

The city of Vestavia Hills took time Monday to give special recognition to two 99-year-old World War II veterans with ties to the city.

Joe Hicks and Malcolm Miller, both of whom lived in Vestavia Hills for many years, were presented with plaques at the city’s annual Salute to Veterans ceremony to honor their sacrifices as military veterans and service to the community upon return home.

Hicks graduated from Ramsay High School in Birmingham in May 1945 and was drafted into the Army in June. After going to basic training at Fort McClellan, he was sent to France in January 1946 and then spent four days traveling to Berlin, Germany, in train box cars, Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry shared during the ceremony at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

In Germany, Hicks set up the motor pool and was responsible for providing vehicles and drivers for VIPs that came to Berlin, Curry said. Upon discharge from the military in 1946, he went to Vanderbilt University on an athletic scholarship and went on to become a head baseball coach and assistant football coach at Ensley High School. Over the years, he also worked at Stockham Valve, owned a dry cleaning business and worked in the real estate and insurance industries, working into his early 90s, Curry said.

Miller graduated from Woodlawn High School in Birmingham and volunteered for the Marine Corps at age 17. He served as a private first class from January 1945 to September 1946. He then attended Howard College (now Samford University) and worked at U.S. Steel before going into the insurance industry. He now lives at the Galleria Woods retirement community in Hoover.

Both Hicks and Miller are active members at Vestavia Hills Methodist Church.

Another Vestavia Hills resident, retired Alabama Army National Guard Maj. Gen. David Burford, served as the keynote speaker for this year’s Salute to Veterans event.

After graduating from Berry High School in Jefferson County, Burford entered military service as part of the Georgia Institute of Technology’s Army ROTC program and was a distinguished military graduate with a degree in chemical engineering. He spent five years on Army active duty before joining the Alabama Army National Guard, where he served for almost 30 more years.

Burford, who was a Green Beret, Army Ranger and Distinguished Service Medal winner, retired in July 2018 from Southern Nuclear in Birmingham, with more than 40 years working in Southern Co. subsidiaries. In 2019, he cofounded the Central Alabama Veterans Collaborative and is currently serving as chairman of the organization, which helps arrange services for veterans of all military branches.

Burford, who presented challenge coins to Hicks and Miller on Monday morning, quoted Calvin Coolidge in his address, saying “A nation which forgets its defenders will soon be forgotten.”

Burford said the goal of the Central Alabama Veterans Collaborative is to not only thank veterans for their service but also take care of their needs today.

Veterans come from all walks of life and give up portions of their lives to serve our country, he said. But sometimes when they come back home, they come back different from when they left. Sometimes that means physical injuries that make life difficult moving forward, but sometimes it’s mental or emotional injuries, he said.

“Not all sacrifice is visible,” he said. “It’s very, very difficult to diagnose and treat those that aren’t visible.”

Some have difficulties working their way back into civilian life and need assistance, he said. He noted that most veterans tend to be obedient, intense, timely, trustworthy and perseverant and said people who hire them need to draw that out of them.

Burford also took time to talk about the importance of artificial intelligence in protecting the United States. A lot of people are critical of AI, he said.

“People are saying it’s going to ruin us,” he said. “It’s not going to ruin us. It’s going to save us. If we don’t win the AI race, we will be conquered. If we don’t continue to be the leader in AI technology, we will be conquered because there aren’t any restrictions or political pushback in the countries that want to beat us. We’re already seeing the evidence of that.”

The United States needs to be able to evolve as technology evolves, he said. A soldier with an M-16, M-4 or AR-14 is not going to protect us very well against drones, he said.

“Countries we never expected to have the ability to teach us something, like Ukraine, are teaching us about the defense of drones and their implementation as a weapon,” he said. “They’re taking it to the Russians in the drone attacks. We have got to look at things strategically. … We have to swallow the difficult pills now so that if we are called on, we’ll be ready.”

A few days ago, he visited the Meta AI data center being built in Montgomery, he said. “It’s the largest industrial facility I have ever seen,” he said. “It’s bigger than the Hyundai plant across the street.”

There is political pushback over AI data centers, frequently regarding power and water usage, he said. But the facility in Montgomery doesn’t use water, “so nobody is going to go dry in the well,” he said.

He said people need to trust the power companies that keep up with energy usage.

The Central Alabama Veterans Cooperative also joined with state and federal officials, nonprofits and multiple companies to put on a veterans resource fair at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Monday.

More than 60 entities took part in the fair, providing resources to help veterans get the benefits to which they are entitled, as well as resources for finding housing, getting a job, obtaining health care and getting reintegrated back into civilian life.

Participants included the Birmingham branch of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs, Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services, Alabama Department of Workforce, Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Alabama Veteran Resource Center, nonprofits, health care companies, and companies that provide counseling and legal services.