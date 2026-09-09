Vestavia Hills zoning board to consider zoning for recently annexed homes

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills This property at 4616 Old Looney Mill Road recently was approved for annexation into the Vestavia Hills, Alabama, city limits and is proposed to be zoned as an R-1 single-family residential district.

The Vestavia Hills Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday, Sept. 10, is scheduled to consider rezoning requests for four pieces of property.

Three of the requests are for single-family homes recently approved for annexation into the city in July. Those homes are at 2429 Dolly Ridge Trail, 4616 Old Lonney Mill Road and 2421 Rocky Ridge Road.

All three were zoned for E-2 estate districts in unincorporated Jefferson County and are proposed to be R-1 single-family residential districts in Vestavia Hills. A Jefferson County E-2 district requires lots to be at least 1 acre, while a Vestavia Hills R-1 district requires lots to be at least 20,000 square feet.

The fourth rezoning request is for a small tract of land recently annexed beside property at 2551 Rocky Ridge Road to bring a retaining wall for that property into the city limits. That small piece of property is proposed to be rezoned from Jefferson County E-2 to a Vestavia Hills O-1 office district. Homebuilder Taylor Burton plans to put his company’s headquarters at 2551 and 2553 Rocky Ridge Road.

Thursday’s meeting of the Vestavia Hills Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Vestavia Hills City Hall.