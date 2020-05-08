Vestavia Hills wins recycling challenge

× Expand Photos by Sarah Finnegan. A Birmingham Recycling and Recovery worker sweeps recycled items back onto the conveyor belt.

Vestavia Hills has won the inter-city challenge to lower its contamination rates in recycling, winning checks from other competing cities to be donated to a charity of its choice, along with a $2,500 check from Birmingham Recycling and Recovery that will be sent to the chosen charity.

The city lowered its recycling contamination rate by 2.1% from November 2019 to April 2020, the best out of a group of cities that included Vestavia, Hoover, Homewood and Mountain Brook. Mountain Brook came in second by lowering their contamination rate by 0.2%, while Homewood and Hoover saw increases in their rates, by 2.4% and 0.9%, respectively.

The contest started after over-the-mountain cities decided to make a concerted effort to improve recycling in their respective cities.