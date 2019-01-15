Vestavia Hills to commemorate Alabama bicentennial during 2019

× Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers VHCC 1-14-19 Mayor Ashley Curry (second from right) and some of the members of the Vestavia Hills City Council at their regular meeting for Monday, Jan. 14, 2019.

Mayor Ashley Curry wants to make sure that Vestavia Hills takes an active part in commemorating the state of Alabama’s 200th birthday in 2019.

At the regular meeting of the City Council on Monday, Jan. 14, Curry had City Manager Jeff Downes read a proclamation making 2019 the year of commemoration for the bicentennial of the state of Alabama in the city.

And there will be more than just a proclamation, according to Curry.

“You will see during the coming year a number of events held in Vestavia to honor the 200th anniversary of the state of Alabama,” he said.

“We have received a grant from the Bicentennial Commission, and you will see a display — either in the library or in City Hall — talking about the state’s history,” he said.

Events and activities will be offered through the city’s programs for seniors, the beautification board, the historical society and other means, according to Curry.

“They will all be centered on recognizing some aspect of the history of Alabama,” he said.

Curry also noted that there will be a 69th birthday celebration for the city of Vestavia Hills, though he did not yet have details for that event.

The mayor introduced the city employees he appointed to a committee to help plan the city’s bicentennial celebration.

They are Julie Harper, civic activities coordinator; Brian Davis, public service director; and Melanie Perry, director of the New Merkel House senior center.

Alabama became the nation’s 22nd state on Dec. 14,1819, according to the text of the proclamation.

The bicentennial celebration “was very much in conversation” among the attendees and speakers at the inauguration of Gov. Kay Ivey in Montgomery on Monday, said Curry, who attended the event.

“The Bicentennial was mentioned frequently in the presentations there,” he said.

The bicentennial commemoration in Vestavia Hills will have an important "educational function," Curry said after the meeting. "The schools will be teaching Alabama history, and our library's reading program will be about Alabama history all summer."

MUGSHOTS

The council voted to approve a new restaurant retail liquor license for Mugshots Grill & Bar, located in the Vestavia Hills Civic Center at 1919 Kentucky Ave. The new license is necessary because the establishment recently had a change in ownership.

The new owner, Derrick Clifton Rayburn, told members that he already owned the Mugshots in Tuscaloosa and bought the location in Vestavia Hills in October.

When asked by councilor George Pierce how he will make sure minors are unable to buy alcohol at the establishment, Rayburn said he will use an employee training program, called the Responsible Vendor Program, that he has also used in Tuscaloosa.

UPDATING THE CODE

Members also voted to adopt a supplement to the Vestavia Hills Code Of Ordinances, the purpose of which is to update the code with any ordinances passed since the last supplement in 2013. “This is a housekeeping matter,” Downes said.

“Any ordinances of a general nature passed by the council since the last supplement will be incorporated into the city code,” he said.

OTHER BUSINESS

The council will hold a strategic planning session on Feb. 4-5, according to Downes. The council’s regular monthly work session was cancelled because it fell on Monday, Jan. 21, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Downes said.

Downes also announced that construction should begin on a new location of Baumhower Victory Grill near Wald Park shortly after Jan. 31. The eatery should be open in time for the 2019 football season, he said.

FIRST READING

Members also had a first reading of the following requests for annexation or rezoning. These items are to be taken up at the next regular council meeting: