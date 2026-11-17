× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation

Vestavia Hills will kick off Holiday in the Hills with its annual Tree Lighting Festival on Thursday, Nov. 19, from 6-8 p.m. at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

The free community event will center on the lighting of the Civic Center’s lobby tree and include seasonal music, holiday treats and entertainment for all ages.

Families can take photos with Santa while visiting tables hosted by local merchants. Participating businesses will also offer giveaways during the evening.

Guests can pick up a holiday passport at the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce table and collect stamps while visiting participating merchant tables. Completed passports can be returned to the Chamber for entry into a prize drawing.

The festival serves as the opening event for Vestavia Hills’ broader Holiday in the Hills celebration and gives residents an opportunity to gather with neighbors while supporting local businesses.

The Vestavia Hills Civic Center is located at 1090 Montgomery Highway.

For more information, visit vhal.org.