Vestavia Hills to host community menorah lighting Dec. 21

× Expand The city of Vestavia Hills and Chabad of Alabama, a Jewish outreach organization based in Mountain Brook, invite the public to a menorah lighting to celebrate Hanukkah.

The city of Vestavia Hills, in partnership with Chabad of Alabama, will host a community menorah lighting on Sunday, Dec. 21, at 5:30 p.m. at Vestavia Hills City Hall. The celebration will mark Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, which begins the evening of Dec. 14 and concludes the evening of Dec. 22.

The event will include music, children’s activities and traditional holiday treats such as latkes and doughnuts. A gelt drop will add to the festivities, along with additional family-friendly activities organized by Chabad of Alabama, a Jewish outreach organization based in Mountain Brook.

A car menorah parade will precede the ceremony, beginning at 5 p.m. at Chabad of Alabama and traveling to Vestavia Hills City Hall in time for the lighting. Community members are invited to participate in the parade or join at City Hall for the lighting itself.

The menorah lighting is free and open to the public. More information is available at chabadofalabama.com.