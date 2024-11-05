Vestavia Hills to hold celebration for veterans on Thursday, Nov. 7

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney The Birmingham Harmony Belles sing a variety of songs from the World War I and II era during the Salute to Veterans program held at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church on Thursday, Nov. 07, 2019.

The city of Vestavia Hills is hosting a Veterans Day celebration this Thursday, Nov. 7, to honor veterans from all branches of military service.

There will be an open house and resource fair featuring resources for veterans at 1 p.m. at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center at 1090 Montgomery Highway, followed by a Veterans Day program and keynote address at 2 p.m.

This year’s speakers are retired Navy Rear Adm. Kent Davis, World War II veterans and Vestavia Hills residents Malcolm Miller and Joe Hicks and veteran and community educator Duffy Towery, who served 10 years of active duty in the U.S. Coast Guard.

There will be light refreshments, entertainment and antique military vehicles as well, according to information on the Hoover Parks and Recreation Department Facebook page.