Vestavia Hills to fine Amwaste over trash collection problems

× Expand Image courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills

The city of Vestavia Hills is taking action against Amwaste following widespread trash collection problems during the past month, including plans to impose significant fines for service failures.

City officials said residents have experienced substantial collection problems over the past 30 days and that service has continued to fall below the city's requirements despite repeated efforts to address the issues with Amwaste.

The city has documented what it described as ongoing contract violations and said it will begin imposing significant fines on the company. Officials characterized the move as part of the city's responsibility to protect taxpayer dollars and hold its vendors accountable.

Vestavia Hills expects the collection problems to be addressed immediately but cautioned residents that Amwaste may need additional time to fully resolve its operational deficiencies.

As the city continues working with the company, residents are being asked to report missed or delayed trash collections through VH Connect. Those reports allow city officials to document individual service failures, identify areas experiencing recurring problems and track Amwaste's performance.

Reports can be filed through the VH Connect app or online at vhal.org/vestavia-hills-connect.

The city thanked residents for their patience as officials work toward what they described as a lasting solution to the collection problems.