Vestavia Hills to celebrate National Senior Citizens Day on Aug. 19

The Vestavia Hills Parks and Leisure Services Department is inviting adults ages 55 and older to celebrate National Senior Citizens Day with a special event at the Vestavia Civic Center on Monday, Aug. 19.

The event, scheduled from 3 to 8 p.m., will feature live music by Razz Ma Tazz, dancing, guest speaker Ms. Senior Alabama Sharon Pitts (a Vestavia Hills resident), hors d'oeuvres, drinks and an opportunity to connect with old and new friends.

There also will be vendor booths showcasing local services and products for seniors. The Vestavia Hills Civic Center is at 1090 Montgomery Highway.