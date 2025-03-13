Vestavia Hills Teen Art Market is this Saturday, March 15, at library

× Expand Image from Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest

Teen artists ages 11-18 can get experience showing and selling their art this Saturday, March 15, at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest.

The Teen Art Market is scheduled to occur from 1 to 4 p.m. in the library’s community room. All teens are encouraged to register for a table. Registration is free. Accepted mediums include illustrations, paintings, digital art prints, screenprinting/printmaking, stickers, buttons, zines, crochet, knitting, macrame, other fiber arts, handmade clothing/purses/accessories, beadwork (braces, necklaces, etc.).

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest is at 1221 Montgomery Highway. For more information, visit vestavialibrary.org/teenartmarket or call 205-978-3683.