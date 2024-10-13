Vestavia Hills taking applications for park board, library board

× Expand Photos courtesy of the city of Vestavia Hills and Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest Left: Youth soccer players from Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Right: Youngsters read at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest.

The city of Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Oct. 14, will begin taking applications from people interested in serving on the city’s Parks and Recreation Board and Library in the Forest board of trustees.

The Parks and Recreation Board typically meets the third Tuesday of each month at 7:30 a.m. at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center. The board’s action meetings typically occur every odd-numbered month, and work sessions, which may be followed by a board meeting, typically occur every even-numbered month. There are five people on the board, and they serve staggered five-year terms.

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest board of trustees typically meets the fourth Wednesday of the month at 4 p.m. at the library. The board has five members, plus the library director and City Council liaison. Library Board members serve staggered four-year terms.

Members of both boards are appointed by the Vestavia Hills City Council. Applications will be accepted from Oct. 14 until 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4. Interview dates are scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 6, and if needed, Wednesday, Nov. 13.