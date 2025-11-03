Vestavia Hills swears in new City Council members, Mayor Curry

× 1 of 16 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Alabama Supreme Court Associate Justice Greg Cook swears in Michael Vercher to his seat on the Vestavia Hills City Council at Vestavia Hills City Hall on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. × 2 of 16 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Alabama Supreme Court Associate Justice Greg Cook swears in Ali Pilcher as a new member of the Vestavia Hills City Council at Vestavia Hills City Hall on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, as her husband, Chad Pilcher, watches. × 3 of 16 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Alabama Supreme Court Associate Justice Greg Cook swears in Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry for a third term at Vestavia Hills City Hall on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. × 4 of 16 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Alabama Supreme Court Associate Justice Greg Cook swears in Vestavia Hills Councilman Rusty Weaver for a third term at Vestavia Hills City Hall on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. × 5 of 16 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Alabama Supreme Court Associate Justice Greg Cook swears in his wife, Kimberly Cook, as a returning member of the Vestavia Hills City Council at Vestavia Hills City Hall on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. × 6 of 16 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A new group of Vestavia Hills City Council members gather for their swearing-in ceremony and first official meeting at Vestavia Hills City Hall on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. From left are Ali Pilcher, Rusty Weaver, Ashley Curry and Kimberly Cook. New Councilman Michael Vercher had to leave City Hall immediately after the swearing-in ceremony to catch an airplane flight but participated in the meeting by phone. × 7 of 16 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Alabama Supreme Court Associate Justice Greg Cook prepares to swear in members of the Vestavia Hills City Council at Vestavia Hills City Hall on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. × 8 of 16 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Alabama Supreme Court Associate Justice Greg Cook swears in new city officials at Vestavia Hills City Hall on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. Shown here are Public Defender Melissa Doggett, City Attorney Patrick Boone, City Clerk Rebecca Leavings, Public Defender Brian Pace, City Prosecutor Nicholas Waddell, Municipal Judge James Sturdivant and City Treasurer Melvin Turner III. × 9 of 16 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Alabama Supreme Court Associate Justice Greg Cook swears in Vestavia Hills Councilman Rusty Weaver for a third term at Vestavia Hills City Hall on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. × 10 of 16 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Alabama Supreme Court Associate Justice Greg Cook swears in Ali Pilcher as a new member of the Vestavia Hills City Council at Vestavia Hills City Hall on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, as her husband, Chad Pilcher, and two daughters watch. × 11 of 16 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Alabama Supreme Court Associate Justice Greg Cook swears in his wife, Kimberly Cook, as a returning member of the Vestavia Hills City Council at Vestavia Hills City Hall on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. × 12 of 16 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry welcomes people to the swearing-in ceremony for the new Vestavia Hills City Council at Vestavia Hills City Hall on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. × 13 of 16 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Butch Williams, the lead chaplain for the city of Vestavia Hills, Alabama, leads a prayer during the swearing-in ceremony for the new Vestavia Hills City Council at Vestavia Hills City Hall on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. × 14 of 16 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Alabama Supreme Court Associate Justice Greg Cook swears in new city officials at Vestavia Hills City Hall on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. Shown here are City Attorney Patrick Boone, Public Defender Melissa Doggett, Public Defender Brian Pace, City Prosecutor Nicholas Waddell, Municipal Judge James Sturdivant and City Treasurer Melvin Turner III. × 15 of 16 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Othell Phillips, the executive director for the Jefferson County Economic and Industrial Development Authority, says a few words before leading a prayer at the swearing-in ceremony for the new Vestavia Hills City Council at Vestavia Hills City Hall on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. × 16 of 16 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Alabama Supreme Court Associate Justice Greg Cook swears in Ali Pilcher as a new member of the Vestavia Hills City Council at Vestavia Hills City Hall on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. Prev Next

The Vestavia Hills City Council on Monday kicked off a new quadrennium for the city’s elected officials with a swearing-in ceremony at City Hall.

Newly elected council members Ali Pilcher and Michael Vercher joined returning Mayor Ashley Curry and council members Rusty Weaver and Kimberly Cook in taking their oaths of office to serve the next four years.

Under Vestavia’s city manager form of government, the mayor serves as president of the City Council, and the council on Monday re-elected Weaver as mayor pro tempore, meaning he would lead meetings in the mayor’s absence.

The council also named people to numerous other positions, including:

Rebecca Leavings as city clerk

Melvin Turner III as city treasurer

Patrick Boone as city attorney

James Sturdivant as municipal judge

Nicholas Waddell as municipal prosecutor

Melissa Doggett and Brian Pace as indigent defenders for the Municipal Court

The council also decided to change its regular meeting dates from the second and fourth Mondays of each month to the first and third Mondays of each month. The time of those meetings also was changed from 6 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Cook was the only council member voting against moving the time of the meetings, saying she believed more members of the general public could attend at 6 p.m.

Curry said moving the meeting time up to 5:30 p.m. keeps city employees from having to hang around City Hall as long before going home and said the public now can attend meetings and comment virtually if they are unable to make it meetings in person at 5:30 due to work schedules or some other reason.