Vestavia Hills student wins spot on the AAU National Karate Team

Grace Kingrey, 15, competes nationally in karate, specifically in the area of kumite (sparring), and recently won a spot on the AAU National Karate Team at the AAU National Tournament in Greenville, South Carolina.

This honor comes with the opportunity to represent AAU and the United States in Cluj-Napoca, Romania at the WUKF World Championships on Sept. 23-26. Grace also recently competed at the AAU Junior Olympic Games in Houston (Gold medal, kumite), and also competed at the USA Karate National Tournament in Chicago on Aug. 3.

Grace trains in Hoover with USA Martial Arts under Keith MacConkey. This is a traditional dojo which produces well-rounded, high quality karate athletes.

Grace not only excels in karate, but she is also a respected and high-performing student, her father said. She attends Vestavia Hills High School and is a rising sophomore.

– Submitted by Dave Kingrey.