Vestavia Hills senior Lunch Bunch headed to Auburn Raptor Center

The Auburn University Raptor Center's educational team conducts programs by appointment throughout the area to promote an awareness and appreciation for birds of prey.

The Vestavia Hills Parks and Leisure Services Department is putting on a Lunch Bunch trip for senior citizens to the Auburn University Raptor Center on Tuesday, April 22.

The bus is scheduled to leave the Vestavia Hills Civic Center at 7:30 a.m. After the raptor presentation, the group will eat lunch and visit antique shops before returning to Vestavia Hills.

For more information, call Melanie Perry at the New Merkel Senior Center at 205-967-5977.