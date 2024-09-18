Vestavia Hills seeks public comment about stormwater management

× Expand Logo and photo courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills

The city of Vestavia Hills is seeking public comment about the city’s stormwater management plan.

The plan outlines the city’s goals for protecting rivers, streams and lakes from pollution and how the city will accomplish those goals. Details of the plan can be seen by going to vhal.org/community/stormwater-management and clicking on the 2024 SWMPP (Draft) link.

Questions or comments can be submitted at communityfeedback.opengov.com/14012. The public comment period closes at noon Friday, Sept. 20.

The city currently has a permit from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management that gives the city permission to discharge stormwater into rivers, streams and lakes, and that permit is good through July 10, 2027.

