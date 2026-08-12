Vestavia Hills seeks input on stormwater management plan

× Expand Image courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills

The city of Vestavia Hills is seeking public input as it conducts its annual update of the city's Stormwater Management Program Plan.

The plan, also known as the SWMPP, guides the city's stormwater management efforts. Residents can review the current plan online and provide feedback through a community survey.

The Stormwater Management Program Plan is available at vhal.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/2024-SWMPP-_-Final-c.pdf.

The public feedback survey can be accessed at communityfeedback.opengov.com/15064.

The survey will remain open until noon Friday, Aug. 21.