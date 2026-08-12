Vestavia Hills seeks input on stormwater management plan

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The city of Vestavia Hills is seeking public input as it conducts its annual update of the city's Stormwater Management Program Plan.

The plan, also known as the SWMPP, guides the city's stormwater management efforts. Residents can review the current plan online and provide feedback through a community survey.

The survey will remain open until noon Friday, Aug. 21.