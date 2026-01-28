Vestavia Hills says farewell to retiring City Clerk Rebecca Leavings

× 1 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Vestavia Hills City Clerk Rebecca Leavings, who is retiring at the end of January 2026, points out members of her "professional family" at her retirement party at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. × 2 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Retiring Vestavia Hills City Clerk Rebecca Leavings is honored at her retirement reception at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. × 3 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Helena City Clerk Amanda Traywick, president of the Alabama Association of Municipal Clerks and Administrators, honors Vestavia Hills City Clerk Rebecca Leavings at her retirement party at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, surrounded by 16 other city clerks from across the state. × 4 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Helena City Clerk Amanda Traywick, president of the Alabama Association of Municipal Clerks and Administrators, honors Vestavia Hills City Clerk Rebecca Leavings at her retirement party at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, surrounded by 16 other city clerks from across the state. × 5 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover City Clerk Wendy Dickerson honors Vestavia Hills City Clerk Rebecca Leavings at her retirement party at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. × 6 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry speaks at a retirement reception for Vestavia Hills City Clerk Rebecca Leavings at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. × 7 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Cinnamon McCulley, the assistant city manager for the city of Vestavia Hills, serves as emcee for the retirement reception for Vestavia Hills City Clerk Rebecca Leavings at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. × 8 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry presents a Vestavia Hills City Clerk Rebecca Leavings with a keepsake acknowledgment at her retirement party at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. × 9 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Homewood City Clerk Bo Seagrist honors Vestavia Hills City Clerk Rebecca Leavings at her retirement party at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. × 10 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Vestavia Hills City Attorney Pat Boone honors Vestavia Hills City Clerk Rebecca Leavings at her retirement party at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. × 11 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Melissa Hipp, the assistant to Vestavia Hills City Manager Jeff Downes, honors Vestavia Hills City Clerk Rebecca Leavings at Leavings' retirement party at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. × 12 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Vestavia Hills City Clerk Rebecca Leavings receives a retirement gift at her retirement party at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. Prev Next

The city of Vestavia Hills took time to honor longtime City Clerk Rebecca Leavings on Wednesday with a retirement reception at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

Leavings, who is retiring at the end of this month, worked nearly 36 years for the city, 18 as city clerk.

She first arrived in October 1989 and worked nine years for the city, then briefly was recruited to be the zoning administrator for the city of Hoover before being lured back to Vestavia Hills in August 1999 by former City Clerk Thelma Moon. Leavings then was appointed to take Moon’s place when she retired in 2007. By 2011, she was named the state’s city clerk of the year.

Vestavia Hills City Manager Jeff Downes on Wednesday said Leavings is much more to the city than just a clerk. “She is the heart and soul of our organization since 1990,” he said.

Downes said he will never forget when he was applying for the city manager job 13 years ago and was being interviewed by a group of employee leaders, including Leavings, whom he described as a “dominant female” in the room. He asked them what had happened with the previous city manager, and while the grizzled police and fire veterans stayed silent, Leavings jumped right in and answered the question, he said.

“I quickly learned that she was in charge and she was the great wizard of Vestavia Hills,” he said, comparing her to the man behind the curtain who controls everything in “The Wizard of Oz.”

“She knows everything. She has the great historical knowledge,” Downes said. “She understands how to manage her multitudes of bosses.”

City Attorney Pat Boone said Leavings has been the best city clerk any city could have — past, present or future. She’s smart, well-trained, quick and responsive, but also thoughtful, patient and kind, Boone said.

She’s always willing to help others and never rushes people out of her office, he said.

Melissa Hipp, who works as the assistant to Downes, said Leavings has been a person of courage who followed proper rules and procedures, even when it might be easier to let things slide. She was not afraid to tell people no if they didn’t meet a deadline or if they were bringing forward a bad idea, Hipp said.

But behind a tough exterior, Leavings is a very caring person, Hipp said.

Boone described Leavings as the “dean of city clerks” in Alabama, saying she has mentored hundreds of people. At least 17 city clerks from across the state came to Leavings’ retirement party, including Hoover City Clerk Wendy Dickerson, who formerly served as assistant city clerk in Vestavia Hills and trained under Leavings.

Dickerson said the job of city clerk is an extremely busy one, but “through it all, Rebecca has brought humor, wisdom and calm to even the most hectic moments.”

Dickerson said she first came to work for Leavings in 1999. “She welcomed me, mentored me and generously shared all that she knew,” Dickerson said. “There was never a time I wanted to learn something that she didn’t teach me, show me or encourage me to pursue through education and training. I’m truly blessed by the leader she is.”

After working for nearly 20 years with Leavings, it was hard to tell her when she decided to apply for a vacant city clerk job in Hoover, but as a true friend and leader, Leavings supported her, encouraged her and was genuinely happy for her when she got the Hoover job, Dickerson said.

Leavings also is a generous giver, Dickerson said. In addition to her service to Vestavia Hills residents and city employees Leavings continually gives of her time to help fellow city clerks across the state and supports scholarships that allow clerks to attend training and conferences they otherwise would not be able to attend, Dickerson said.

Helena City Clerk Amanda Traywick, president of Alabama Association of Municipal Clerks and Administrators, said Leavings has been not just a colleague and mentor, but a dear friend.

“To serve as a municipal clerk is to serve at the very heart of local government,” Traywick said. “Those of us who are municipal clerks know this is not just a job. It’s a calling. It requires long hours, quiet strength and an incredible amount of heart. Clerks are the keepers of history, the guardians of process and often the calm and steady presence when things are moving fast.

“It is a role that requires integrity, precision, patience and an unwavering commitment to the public good,” Traywick said. “For over 36 years, Becky has exemplified everything this profession stands for. Through changing administrations, evolving laws and many challenges that come with municipal government, Becky has remained a constant — knowledgeable, dependable and deeply committed to it. Beyond the duties listed in any job description, she is the steady when things are uncertain. She is patience when questions are endless. She is gracious when the pressure is hot. And for so many of us, including me, she has been the source of guidance and encouragement when it’s needed most.”

Leavings’ institutional knowledge and quiet leadership have helped guide elected officials, support staff and private citizens of this community with professionalism and grace, Traywick said.

“Retiring is not the end of her legacy. It’s proof of one well-built,” Traywick said. “The policies upheld, the records preserved, the elections administered and the countless moments of service will continue to shape Vestavia Hills for years to come.”

Through participation, support and leadership by example, Leavings also has helped elevate the role of municipal clerk and strengthen local government across Alabama, Traywick said.

“Thank you, Becky, for your years of faithful service, for your commitment to integrity and the impact you’ve made on this city and this profession,” Traywick said. “You leave behind big shoes to fill and a standard of excellence that will not be forgotten.”