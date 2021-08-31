Vestavia Hills resident named Miss Alabama Junior Preteen

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Jing Li Sarah Anne Li was recently named Miss Alabama Jr Preteen.

Vestavia Hills resident Sarah Anne Li, 9, was crowned Miss Alabama Jr. Preteen at the 2021 National American Miss Alabama state pageant, held at the beginning of August.

Sarah Anne, daughter of Dr. Jing Li and Kay Li, will now advance to the national pageant, to be held at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida during the week of Thanksgiving.

“I felt honored to be chosen as Miss Alabama Junior preteen,” Li said. “The National American Miss organization is amazing, and I am so excited to represent Alabama at nationals.”

National American Miss is dedicated to developing the success of young women across the nation with an age-appropriate and family-oriented program. Pageants are held in each state for girls ages four to 18 in five different age divisions.

The pageant program is based on inner beauty, poise and presentation, interview skills, and emphasis is placed on the importance of gaining self-confidence, learning new skills, adopting good attitudes about competition and setting and achieving personal goals.

Li also won the actress competition and was the first runner-up for the talent contest. Her activities include ballet, taekwondo, piano and acting. She also volunteers with Rise Against Hunger and the Food Bank of Central Alabama.

--Submitted by Jing Li